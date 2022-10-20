Udupi (Karnataka): Hindu Jagaran Vedike has lodged a police complaint against Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa for allegedly 'hurting' Hindu sentiments in the Udupi district of Karnataka, police said on Thursday. Hindu Jagran Vedike, a right-wing group affiliated to the RSS, has mentioned that actor Chetan Ahimsa had issued derogatory and insulting statements while making comments on the tradition of 'Bhoota Kola' used in the superhit Kantara movie.

Ahimsa also hurt the sentiments of Hindus by putting up posts on social media. The Hindu group has urged the police to summon the actor to the police station and stop him from issuing statements that hurt Hindus. Reacting to the statement of Rishab Shetty, the director, and hero of the Kantara movie, Chetan Ahimsa stated that the tradition of Bhoota Kola is not a part of the Hindu religion and it existed even before the Hindu religion came into existence.

"Like how the Hindu language can't be imposed, Hindutva can't be imposed on people. Bhoota Kola is the tradition of natives of the land and it is not a part of the Hindu religion," the actor said stirring a controversy.