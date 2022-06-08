New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said that an article written by Kashmiri journalist Shahid Tantray in an English magazine has put life of several prominent personalities of Srinagar "in danger".

"Several prominent personalities of Srinagar have lodged complaints against Shahid Tantray. They have expressed concern that the article is tantamount to giving target to militant groups, which has been done earlier too through similar articles in the Kashmir Fight Blog, etc," Senior Police Superintendent (Srinagar) Rakesh Balwal told ETV Bharat.

"In the past, many personalities like Shujaat Bukhari were targeted in the same manner when names started appearing in such cryptic articles. Based on the complaints, an investigation has been launched to know the real reason of naming these personalities in the article. I won't name the personalities so that they do not face any more danger," he added.

Balwal, meanwhile, said that Tantray has, so far, "not cooperated" in the investigation. Earlier, Tantray had claimed that he and his family were being harassed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for his reporting the crackdown on press freedom and the army’s alleged role in nationalist protests in the valley.