New Delhi: A complaint was registered against Delhi University's Hindu College Professor Ratan Lal for making offensive remarks on Hindu deities. Ratan Lal, who is a professor of history at Delhi University posted a disparaging comment about Shivling on his Facebook account. The complaint was filed at Delhi's Morris Nagar police station against the professor of history, Ratan Lal, who is associated with Hindu College for posting offensive remarks on his Facebook wall.

Dinesh Kumar Katheria has mentioned in his complaint that Ratan Lal creating social hatred as well as hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus, had posted offensive comments about Shivling on his Facebook wall. A police officer said, "We have received the complaint against the professor. The complaint has been registered under Sections 153 (A) and 295(A) of the IPC. The Cyber Cell of North Delhi district police has been given the responsibility to probe into the matter."