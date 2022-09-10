Varanasi: A complaint has been filed against Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor in the court of the Judicial Magistrate of the Third Class. Advocate Raja Anand Jyoti Singh has accused the actor of hurting religious sentiments. Whether the complaint filed by the advocate is maintainable or not will be decided by the court on October 4.

Also read: Brahmastra BTS: Ayan Mukerji shares what went behind making intense action scenes

In the application submitted by advocate Raja Anand Jyoti Singh, a resident of Barthara Kalan of Chaubeypur police station, he mentioned that he is a religious person, who has full faith and belief in Hinduism. A scene from the film Brahmastra, which was released on Friday, showed actor Ranbir Kapoor entering a temple wearing shoes and ringing the bell in the temple. He alleged that this act of the actor has hurt the Hindus. He has appealed to the court that Ranbir Kapoor should be summoned for hurting religious sentiments and punished according to the law.