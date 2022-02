Gaziabad: A complaint has been lodged against Arun Rajbhar, son of Omprakash Rajbhar, national president of Bharatiya Samaj Party, at Gaziabad Link Road police station in Uttar Pradesh. Arun Rajbhar through his Twitter handle had issued 'threats' to senior journalist Ashok Shrivastava, in which it was allegedly written that Ashok Shrivastava should be thrashed.

This high-voltage drama on Twitter had unfolded on January 29, when Ashok Shrivastava commented on ruckus at an event where national president of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav along with Jayant Choudhary were present. A TV journalist was allegedly 'roughed up' during the event. Ashok Shrivastava wrote in his Twitter handle that the security personnel of Akhilesh Yadav had 'misbehaved' with the TV journalist in front of the party president.

Thereafter, Arun Rajbhar had tweeted saying that Ashok Shrivastava should also have been beaten. However, Arun later 'deleted' the remarks from his Twitter account.