New Delhi: India's fair market regulator, the Competition Commission of India, has imposed a penalty on seven companies for rigging a tender issued by the State Bank of India to supply signages to be installed at the bank branches and ATMs. After receiving a complaint in June 2018, the Commission took suo motu investigation under Section 19(1) of the Competition Act, 2002. The complaint had alleged bid-rigging and cartelisation in the tender floated by SBI Infra Management Solutions Private Limited for the supply and installation of new signages and replacement of existing signages for SBI branches and ATMs across India.

The investigation by CCI officials found e-mails exchanged between the parties which formed the basis for manipulation of the bidding process. Based on a cumulative assessment of the evidence collected, the CCI found that there was an agreement amongst the parties which resulted in geographical market allocation as well as bid-rigging in the above-mentioned tender of SBI.

Accordingly, all the parties were held to be guilty of contravention of the provisions of Section 3 of the Competition Act, 2002, which prohibits anti-competitive agreements including cartels. The CCI passed the order against Diamond Display Solutions Private Limited, AGX Retail Solutions Private Limited, Opal Signs Private Limited, Avery Dennison Private Limited, Amreesh Neon Private Limited, Macromedia Digital Imaging Private Limited, and Hith Impex Private Limited.

Officials said nine individuals of these parties were also held liable for the anti-competitive conduct of their respective entities, in terms of the provisions of Section 48 of the Act. Realising the seriousness of the matter, Avery Dennison Private Limited, filed a lesser penalty application and cooperated with the authorities in unraveling the truth. The application for a lesser penalty is permitted under the provisions of the Act.

In this case, the CCI took a lenient view as most of the defaulting companies in this case were from the SME sector and some of them also acknowledged their conduct during the inquiry and decided to impose a penalty at the rate of one per cent of their respective average turnover. The individuals found guilty under Section 48 of the Act were also imposed a penalty at the rate of one per cent of their respective average income.

CCI reduces penalty of cooperating entity

In this case, the Competition Commission of India decided to reduce the penalty imposed on Avery Dennison Private Limited as the company not only approached the fair market regulator for a lesser penalty but also helped the watchdog in uncovering the truth. The CCI reduced the penalty on Avery Dennison Private Limited by 90% and individuals associated with the company. Officials said that these seven companies and their officials have been directed to cease and desist from indulging in anti-competitive conduct in future.