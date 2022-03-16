New Delhi: Compared to 2020, there has been an increase of 162.97 percent in registration of electric vehicles in the country in 2021, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

According to the statistics provided by the Union Minister, while 1,23,528 registration of electric vehicles took place in the country in 2020, it went up to 3,24,840 in 2021. However, 1,64,852 registration of electric vehicles was registered in 2019.

Among the states and union territories, Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest increase in the registration of electric vehicles in 2021. Compared to 2020, Jammu and Kashmir recorded an increase of 1448.65 per cent in this regard. It is followed by Goa which recorded an increase of 1268.65 per cent in 2021 as compared to 2020 in terms of registration of electric vehicles.

As for the subsidies and incentives provided by the Union Government, Gadkari said, "In order to promote manufacturing and adoption of electric vehicles in India, the government launched the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme in 2015 on a pan- India basis."

"This phase focusses on supporting electrification of public & shared transportation and aims to support, through subsidies, 7090 eBuses, 5 lakh e-3 Wheelers, 55,000 e-4 Wheeler Passenger Cars and 10 lakh e-2Wheelers. In addition, creation of charging infrastructure is also supported to address anxiety among users of electric vehicles," he added.

