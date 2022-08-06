Kolkata: The company owned by former State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee was registered in his daughter's name Sohini has now been suddenly found to be registered in Partha's close aide Arpita Mukharjee's name.

According to sources, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) suspected that, through this company, black money was converted into white. ED mailed Partha Chatterjee's daughter Sohini Bhattacharya, who lives in the United States, and her son-in-law Kalyanmoy Bhattacharya, yesterday. It is learned that the ED investigators have not yet received any answer to the email.

Partha Chatterjee's daughter and son-in-law have been requested to come down to Kolkata and cooperate with the investigation. Besides this, Partha Chatterjee has also bought several properties in the name of his son-in-law. They will also be asked whether Kalyanmoy has any knowledge about the properties registered against his name.

Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were produced in the Bankshall court on Friday. The judge ordered judicial custody for both till August 18. However, Partha is lodged in the Presidency Jail and Arpita in the Alipore Correctional facility. ED officials have been allowed by the court to visit the jail and interrogate them.