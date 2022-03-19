Chandigarh: Commuters, motorists and drivers were found twiddling their thumps and venting their ire at Google as it had announced a malfunction in its servers on Thursday evening. In the country, commuters, motorists and drivers were at their wit's end, finding that the Google navigational map was not working. They were moving aimlessly and several of them vent their ire and frustrations on social media sites. Some of them also opined that alternate options must be explored, otherwise they will fall into a problematic situation again.

Narrating his ordeal, a cab driver Pappi from Barnala, Punjab, said, he was on a long drive on Thursday. "At around 9.30 pm, I took the help of Google map to reach the destination. But, it was not working. I made several attempts to open the Google app, but it didn't open." "Luckily, I had an alternate option. I took the help of an Apple map to reach my destination. Hence, the Apple app enabled me to reach the destination safely. Otherwise, I would have been in a trouble."

