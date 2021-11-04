Srinagar: In view of the rise in militancy-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir over the past few months, the administration has significantly increased the deployment of security forces across Srinagar. They are being put up in various community centres, including marriage halls.

"Security forces personnel are being kept in various community centres. It is not yet known how long they will be kept here. However, these measures have been taken in view of the security situation in the city," a senior government official said on the condition of anonymity.

He further said, "All departments concerned have been taken in the loop and have been given directions accordingly. Currently, only a handful of community halls have been taken for security forces, while a survey of the remaining centres is being completed."

ETV Bharat also conducted a reality check of these centres and it was learned that CRPF personnel were putting up at Elahi Bagh and the Shutrashahi Community Centres. Besides, bunkers are being erected currently.

However, the local people appeared worried following this development. "These areas are densely populated. Weddings, funerals, and other social gatherings used to be held in the same community centre. There is not much space in our houses. I don't know what will we do now," a resident said.

"After great difficulty, we were able to persuade the administration for opening community centres in our areas. We requested the administration to relocate them to another suitable place," he added.

As per the residents, they were not informed about the arrival of the forces due to which social events that were expected to take place in these centres will have to be cancelled.