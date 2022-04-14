Vadgam(Gujarat): More than 100 Muslims in Dalwana village, Vadgam Taluka, Banaskantha district, of Gujarat, break their fast at the verandah of Veer Maharaj shrine and prayed there on Wednesday.

Communal harmony is portrayed here in Banaskantha district as the Dalwana Devasthan Trust, which runs the Hindu temples in Dalwana village, and the gram-panchayat arranged a program to foster religious peace in the village by allowing the Muslims to break their fast in the holy month of Ramzan and invited them for a feast.

During Hindu festivals, the Muslim community in this area congregates along with the Hindus, similarly, Hindus are not left out of Muslim festivals. For the locals, this village has set a great example of brotherhood. Even though the occasions of Muharram and Navratri fell on the same day in this area, people aid one another in a peaceful atmosphere and enjoy the festivities.

The village's Hindu Muslim community presented an outstanding illustration of the village's fraternity. Dalwana village has been celebrating Hindu and Muslim holidays with communal peace for many years.