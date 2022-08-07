Mandya (Karnataka): A Hindu couple has fostered communal harmony by providing shelter in their house to four distressed Muslim families in Mandya city.

Because of the incessant rains in the district, a lot of property has been lost. In such adverse situation, a couple Asha and Siddaramu from the Mandya village have given shelter to four homeless Muslim families from the beedi workers colony. These families were deprived of their shelters because of the heavy rains and were struggling to find a shelter for five days straight until the couple decided to lend them a place.

The beedi workers colony houses more than a thousand families, most of which belong to the Muslim community. Many of these families suffered loss of houses as along with the rainwater, water from the VC canal flooded the entire layout. The new house built by the farmer couple Asha-Siddaramu under the shelter project is located in a high area where the water cannot penetrate, thereby keeping the shelters safe.

The couple is also providing the families with the basic necessities, while the families are managing to cook for and look after themselves. The couple is also in constant touch with families, taking updates from them about the situation.