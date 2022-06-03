Kanpur: Communal clashes broke out in Kanpur on Friday after a row erupted over the shutting of shops in protest against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Members of a community began forcing shops to close shut in the Beconganj area after the Friday prayers. Members of the other community protested against the forceful shutdown, leading to clashes followed by stone-pelting and brick batting.

Some miscreants had also opened fire in the air, sources told IANS.

Seventeen people have been taken into custody after the incident, police said.

ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said that the situation had been brought under control and additional forces had been deployed. He said that the reasons that led to the flare-up would be probed. He said that video footage was being scanned to identify the accused.

(With agency inputs)

