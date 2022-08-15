Pollachi(Tamil Nadu): Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland has come to India on a two-week official visit. On Monday, she visited the Valluvan Agroforestry in Pollachi under the guidance of the Cauvery Cry Movement. Later, she met the reporters and said, "The principles of the Soil Conservation Movement and the Commonwealth's Living Lands Charter are compatible with each other. "

"We are making this effort to protect the earth's environment, especially from climate change which is the biggest threat to the world. 56 countries are members of the Commonwealth family. Among these countries, 26 countries are small islands. For the past few years, the sea level is rising due to climate change. If we don't act immediately to prevent this, the island nations risk sinking into the ocean. So we are exploring natural ways to protect our land," she added.

"I appreciate ISHA's scheme to conserve soil fertility" she added. "As part of this study, I have come and visited this agroforest created under the guidance of the Cauvery Cry Movement. I sincerely appreciate the determination of the farmer who designed this. At present, most farmers around the world are practising mono-crop farming. But, this system is not suitable for long-term farming. However, the owner of this land Valluvan is cultivating many crops such as nutmeg, banana, and timber trees between the coconut trees. Due to this biodiversity has been increased here" says Patricia. "Such agricultural methods should be taken all over the world" she added.