Amritsar: Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh who won the Bronze medal in the recently held Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in the 109 kg category was stopped by an official from proceeding towards the stage to receive a commendation letter on Independence Day causing a furore among his fans. In a purported video of the incident, Lovepreet escorted by the local police is seen proceeding to the stage at Gandhi Ground Amritsar on the occasion of Independence Day on Monday.

However, the local SDM standing near the stage stopped him and pushed him back prompting Lovepreet to stand there silently. The police officer accompanying Lovepreet intervenes and tells the SDM that it is the bronze winner Lovepreet Singh. But the SDM says that there is no use in going ahead until the name is announced. The purported video of the incident attended by Deputy Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Jaykrishna Singh Rowdy as the chief guest has gone viral.

The SDM is being slammed for "disrespecting" the athlete who brought laurels to the state. Lovepreet Singh won the bronze medal in the men's 109 kg category by lifting a total of 355 kg. He was lauded by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for his feat.

"Congratulations to the talented Lovepreet Singh for winning the Bronze medal in Men's 109kg weightlifting. The young and dynamic Lovepreet has impressed everyone with his calm temperament and dedication to sports. Wishing him the very best for all future endeavours," tweeted PM Modi.

President Droupadi Murmu also lauded the weightlifter for his medal win. "Indian weightlifters continue to excel and bring glory for the nation. Congratulations to Lovepreet Singh for winning bronze medal in weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. My best wishes to him for success in future events," tweeted the President.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also congratulated the weightlifter on his Bronze medal win. "It took Lovepreet Singh 7 years of hardwork to make his place in the national camp at NSNIS Patiala, since then there has been no looking back for him! Congratulations on your medal at #CWG2022. Champ, wish you the best for your future. #Cheer4India," tweeted Thakur.

Lovepreet finished with a combined lift of 355 kg. It consisted of 163 kg in his final Snatch attempt and a best of 192 kg in the Clean and Jerk category.