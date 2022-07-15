New Delhi: With 14.9 lakh registrations for the Common University Entrance Test admission to undergraduate courses begins on Friday with examination centres in over 510 cities in India and abroad. CUET examinations are considered as the second biggest examination with 14.9 lakh registrations after NEET-UG with an average of 18 lakh registrations, surpassing JEE-Main's average registration of nine lakh.

The CUET examination is divided into two phases keeping in view the convenience of the students. The examination is to be conducted in two shifts, the first shift will be from 9:00 am to 12:15 pm and the second shift will be from 3:00 pm to 6:45 pm. Around 8.10 lakh students will appear in the first phase and 6.80 lakh students will appear in the second phase.

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said, "The CUET (UG)2022 has been scheduled for approximately 14,90,000 candidates, with around 8.1 lakh candidates in the first slot and 6.80 lakh candidates in the second. These candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities."

"Given such a large number of subjects, a unique date sheet has been created for every individual candidate. Accordingly, advance intimation slips have been issued to all candidates with the date and city of the exam, followed by admitting cards," he added. The exam will be conducted in two phases, Phase I will be held in July and Phase 2 in August. The candidates who have Physics, Chemistry or Biology, have been assigned to Phase IIWithof the CUET exam, given that NEET (UG) - 2022 will be held on July 17.

The exam will be conducted from July 15 to August 20 at exam centres located in over 500 cities across India and 10 cities abroad. UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said, "At least 70 candidates have reached out to the NTA for a change of centre. Such requests are being considered by the NTA, but the candidates need not be worried about anything."

Explaining the scoring format, Kumar said the exam will be based on multiple choice questions and marks will be deducted for the wrong answers. Students are supposed to reach the examination centre at least one hour before the commencement of the examination. The student will not be allowed to leave the hall till the end of the examination.

Respective students need to carry the admit card and photo ID certificate with them. Those failing to provide the admit card with them will not be permitted to sit for the examination. Earlier, the UGC chief announced in March that CUET scores and not Class XII marks, would be mandatory for admission to 45 Central Universities which can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.

Students appearing for the CUET examination from State Boards will not be in a disadvantageous position under the new system. A total of 44 Central Universities, 12 State Universities, 11 Deemed Universities, and 19 Private Universities have applied to participate in the first edition of CUET-UG for admissions in the academic session 2022-23. For any kind of information related to the examination, students can check the official website of NTA nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in. (With Agency inputs)