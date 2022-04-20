Ranchi: The four-member committee led by Principal Secretary, Finance Department, Ajay Kumar Singh, has been constituted to investigate the Trikut cable car mishap which happened in Deoghar district of Jharkhand on April 10. The Jharkhand tourism, art and culture, sports, and youth affairs department has issued a notification to this effect. The probe panel will submit its findings within two months.

Secretary of the Jharkhand tourism department, Amitabh Kaushal, has been made a member of the probe committee. Besides, the inquiry committee also includes a member from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation and a nominated member from the Indian School of Mines (ISM) Dhanbad. The investigation committee has been authorized to take the help of experts belonging to any other institution in the country, said sources.

On the occasion of Ram Navami (April 10), a large number of tourists had come to Trikut hills to enjoy the ropeway ride. At around 4.30 pm on Sunday, altogether 24 cable cars were stuck due to a snag in the pulley and cable of the Trikut ropeway. An elderly woman and two others died when the rescue operation was being carried out by the two choppers of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Also, a one-year-old child who was critically injured in the accident has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranchi.

Pannalal an employee of the ropeway company with the help of local people had rescued several stranded tourists. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also rewarded Pannalal with Rs 5 lakh and hailed him a 'Real Hero'. On April 11 and 12, IAF commandos, soldiers from Army, ITBP, and the NDRF rescue team carried out a rescue operation and successfully saved the lives of 60 tourists. However, during the rescue operation, two persons, including a woman, died when they fell into the deep gorge.

The rescue team from the IAF and Pannalal had received appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi also for carrying out airlifting operation in a geographically tough mountainous terrain.