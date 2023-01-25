New Delhi: The President has extended the tenure of the commission for sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes for six months till July 31, 2023, an official notification said. This is the 13th extension given to the five-member commission headed by Justice G Rohini (retd) which was formed in 2017. The Union Cabinet had last week given its nod to extend the tenure of the commission.

In a gazette notification, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 340 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to extend the tenure of the commission to examine sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes for six months beyond January 31 this year.

The commission shall present its report by July 31, 2023, the notification said. The Rohini Commission had told the government that a draft report on sub-categorisation was ready but then sought more time for studying the list of communities in the Central List, sources said. (PTI)