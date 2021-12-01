New Delhi: The prices of the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders saw a hike again today after its recent hike declared last month on November 1. The prices of the 19 kg commercial cylinder has been raised by Rs 100.50, while on November 1, the price had seen a rise of Rs 266. Consequently, the 19 kg commercial cylinder will now be sold at a price of Rs 2,101 in the national capital, effective from today.

This is the second-highest price of 19kg commercial cylinder after 2012-13 when it used to cost around Rs 2,200 per cylinder. Although the prices of the domestic cylinders remain as were, yet another hike in the prices of commercial cylinders can result in a hike in the food prices at cafes and restaurants.

The prices of the LPG gas cylinders are revised every month in all the states and Union Territories of India. After the December revision, the prices of domestic cylinders in almost all the states have reached up to Rs 1000 for the 14.2 kg cylinder. According to the reports, it is being assumed that the hike in these prices is because the government has cancelled the subsidies on gas cylinders.

Although the government hasn't given any official statement on the subsidies, reports suggest that the population with an annual income above Rs 10 lakh will definitely lose subsidy on the cylinders. It is also being implied that only the population that falls under the Ujjwala Scheme will be benefited from the subsidies. About 29 crore people in India have a registered gas cylinder connection, among which only 8.8 crores are the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme.

The indications of cutting out gas subsidies were given by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the 2021-22 Budget session. A subsidy of a total of Rs 14,073.35 crores was declared on LPG cylinders and kerosene, whereas in the 2020-21 budget session, it was over Rs 39,054.79 crores.