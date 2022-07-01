New Delhi: The price of a commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 198 with immediate effect from July 1. With the latest reduction, a 19-kg commercial Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder in Delhi will now cost Rs 2021. It will provide some relief to restaurants, eateries, tea stalls and others which constitute the largest user segment of the 19 kg cylinders.

Last month on June 1, the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was Rs 2219 in Delhi. Earlier, in the first week of May, the price of an 19 kg LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 50. On May 1, the price of a 19-kilogram commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50, to Rs 2355.50. In April and March also, the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG have been increased by Rs 250 and Rs 105 per cylinder. LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India. (ANI)