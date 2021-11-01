New Delhi: The price of commercial LPG gas cylinders were hiked by Rs 266 from today onwards. The 19 kg cylinder in Delhi will now cost ₹2,000.50 from ₹1,734 earlier.

However, in a major relief for household consumers, no increase was announced in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

Earlier, petroleum companies had hiked the price of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 15.

Now, the price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg domestic cylinder in Delhi will be Rs 899.50, while the new rate of 5kg domestic cylinder stands at Rs 502.