Hyderabad: A commemorative stamp in honour of Covaxin was launched on Monday. The message on the stamp stated that it will serve as an inspiration to young scientists.

" The commemorative stamp in honour of COVAXIN will serve as an inspiration and message to young scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs that if you have the skills and are willing to work hard, you can make it happen in India," the it stated.

The development comes days after Bharat Biotech announced that its indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Coavaxin is now a universal vaccine for adults and children.