New Delhi: On the occasion of 75th Infantry Day, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat along with Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane, laid wreaths at the National War Memorial in the national capital, on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, General MM Naravane COAS and all Ranks of the Indian Army conveyed best wishes to all Ranks, Veterans, Veer Naris and families of Infantry on the occasion.

Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir valley.

The victory was accomplished by the personnel of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment.

Meanwhile, at 3.30 PM today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Army Commanders’ Conference.

