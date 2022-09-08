Tezpur (Assam): Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) VR Chaudhari emphasised over the need for critical analysis and measures to enhance operational preparedness during his visit to the Headquarters of Eastern Air Command (EAC) at Shillong on Thursday.

Chaudhari is attending the annual Eastern Air Command ( EAC )Commanders’ Conference, said Tezpur airbase Defence Spokesperson A S Walia. The CAS addressed the second day event of the three-day event and was received by DK Patnaik, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, EAC.

"In his address to the Commanders, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari emphasised the need for critical analysis and measures to enhance Operational preparedness. He apprised the Commanders of the current security scenario, geopolitical situation and the role of IAF in dealing with various contingencies," Walia said.

The CAS also highlighted the need for maintaining high operational readiness round the clock and retaining focus on capability enhancement. CAS also disbursed trophies to Stations for achieving excellence in the fields of Operations, Maintenance and Administration during the conference.