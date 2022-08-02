Hyderabad: The Integrated Command Control Centre, which has been under construction for the past seven years, will finally be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on August 4. The CCC will serve as Hyderabad's "third eye" and give the police access to the majority of locations throughout the state thanks to the approximately 9.25 lakh cameras that are connected to it.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Minister for Animal Husbandary, Fisheries and Cinematography T Srinivas Yadav, Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy and City Police Commissioner CV Anand visited the Centre, constructed at a cost of Rs 600 crore, on Tuesday for a final review. The command and control center built on seven acres in Banjara Hills Road No 12, is a four-tower complex with 20 floors each that has a built-up area of 5.5 lakh square feet. Tower-A is 84.2 meters high from the ground floor. Tower B, C and D are built at the height of 65.2 meters from the ground floor.

Also read: T'gana Minister KTR slams Centre for scrapping ITIR project

The Command Control Center is located on floors 4 to7 of Tower E, while the 4th floor has the DGP chamber, the 7th floor has the dignitary's chamber, and the 18th floor has the Hyderabad Commissioner's chamber. Tower C has a multi-agency room and an auditorium, while Tower D will house other departments and data centers.

At the top of the tower, a helipad has been constructed for the landing of 15-seater AgustaWestland-AW139. The visitors would be allowed to the 14th floor of the towers, from where they can have a 360-degree view of the city. The double glass curtain wall technology in the towers boosts energy efficiency, thermal comfort, and acoustics.

Towers A and B are connected on the 14th floor by the country's heaviest skywalk bridge (400 metric tons). A roof with solar photovoltaic panels has been installed on the top of this bridge that will generate 0.55 MW of electricity.

The centre, a first for the nation, will assist the police in connecting the operations of several units under one roof and function as a state-level multi-agency technological fusion centre. In line with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's vision, it will also serve as a platform for crisis management, disaster management, and other significant emergency situations, Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand noted. He called the centre the “third eye” of the city police.