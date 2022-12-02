Kashipur/Khatauli: Defying the typical Indian wedding norms, bride Simran Choudhary from Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar district rode a buggy to pick up her would-be husband for their marriage. Bride Simran and groom Dushyanta Choudhary hailing from Kashipur in Uttarakhand entered into wedlock on November 28.

Coming out of closet, UP bride takes a buggy ride to pick up groom for wedding

While talking to ETV Bharat, Simran said, "Boys and girls in our family were given equal treatment in our family. The idea of riding a horse or taking a buggy ride for picking up the groom actually came from my brother-in-law and Didi (eldest sister). Everyone was happy with the idea and I decided to go ahead with it."

Shedding light on this special marriage, Simran's father said, "Girls have always been subjected to discrimination in our society. So I wanted to give a message to society. Girls are no less than boys — the message was loud and clear. Girls are achieving breakthroughs in various spheres of life. Whosoever saw this unique marriage will hopefully understand this."

Read: UP: Bride shelves marriage over groom's 'indecent behaviour'

Pradeep Dhama, one of the relatives of bride Simran, speaking about this new experiment, said, "Simran decided to defy theusual tradition for the sake of gender equality and when she spoke about it with the family, everyone was happy."

On November 27, Simran rode a buggy starting from her residence situated at Jagat Colony in Khatauli colony of Muzaffarnagar, where her family, friends, and well-wishers joined the event. Members of the Baraat party were dancing with the musical band playing in the backdrop. The 25-year-old Simran made a royal entry to the wedding venue. All were awestruck to see her," Dhama added.