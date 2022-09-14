Kanpur: Veteran comedian Raju Srivastava, who suffered a heart attack on August 10, continues to be on life support at AIIMS, Delhi with his fans across the world praying for his recovery. In his native city Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Raju's fans and friends recently arranged a havan to seek his speedy recuperation. The Havan-pujan was performed for Srivastava at Radha Madhav Mandir temple located in Kidwai Nagar in Kanpur.

Gyanesh Mishra, a resident of Kanpur and childhood friend of comedian Raju Srivastava, said that Raju wishes to recover soon and get discharged from the hospital to be amongst his friends and family. Meanwhile, UP CM CM Yogi Adityanath also wished for Raju's speedy recovery. The CM inquired Raju's wife about his health.

Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 10 and underwent an angioplasty the same day. He has been on life support since then.

In a statement issued on Srivastava's official Instagram page, Raju's wife Shikha said the stand-up artist is "stable". "Raju Srivastava ji's condition is stable and he continues to recover slowly,” she had said. Shikha also requested the media and the comedian's fans to only trust statements issued by the family on his official social media pages and the hospital.

