New Delhi: Come Wednesday, one will be able to apply for the Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs) via online from the Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs), said a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which it added would simplify the process further for the applicants to get an earlier date for PCC appointments.

The MEA said that the decision to include the PCC application facility in India Post's Passport Seva Kendras was aimed at addressing the unanticipated surge in demand for PCCs and the same will be available from September 28 onwards in all POPSKs.

"The Ministry has decided to include the facility to apply for PCC services at all online POPSKs across India, starting from Wednesday 28 September 2022. This step would significantly add to the availability of PCC appointments slots, and at an earlier date," the statement said.

" The action taken by the Ministry in extending this PCC application facility to POPSKs, would not only help Indian citizens seeking employment abroad, but also meet the demand for other PCC requirements, such as in the case of education, long term visa, emigration etc," the statement added.