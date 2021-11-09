Dindigul (Tamil Nadu): Dindigul Police have arrested a college student for murdering a six-year-old cousin to seek revenge on a family who lodged complaint against him over an Instagram post.

The victim, harihara Dheepan, and the accused Ajay Ratnam are cousins. The father of the boy Ramakrishnan works as a cashier in a hotel in Thuvarankurichi. He has three daughters besides the boy. On Monday, the boy went to play and he did not return home. The family started searching for him all over the town. By this time a relative found the boy murdered in the house itself.

Dindigul District Superintendent Srinivasan went to the spot and investigated the incident. The police suspected Ajay Ratnam as he had taken the boy upstairs. However, during the interrogation he confessed to killing the boy.

During further interrogation it was revealed that Ajay posted a photo of the sister of the victim boy a few weeks ago on social media platforms, including Instagram. Ramakrishnan then filed a police complaint against Ajay, which made Ajay take revenge o the family by killing the boy. However, the police are also investigating whether anyone else was involved in the murder.