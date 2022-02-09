New Delhi: Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai opened up on the controversy over Muslim students not being allowed into institutions in Karnataka sans Hijab. The activist for girls' education further said that 'refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying.'

"College is forcing us to choose between studies and the hijab. Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying. Objectification of women persists - for wearing less or more. Indian leaders must stop the marginalisation of Muslim women," Malala tweeted.

The row which started from one college in Udupi last month where a principal had an issue with students wearing hijab has now snowballed into a massive political controversy with communally sensitive connotations.

The Karnataka high court is hearing a petition today against the restrictions on hijab filed by five women from a Udupi college. Despite the state government's order banning both hijab and saffron shawls from educational institutions, several colleges across the state's districts witnessed students wearing hijab demanding to be allowed to attend classes. The issue has started to divide the student fraternity with many saffron shawl-wearing students protesting against their Hijab-wearing counterparts.

The issue also took an ugly turn with a video emerging from one of the colleges showing a saffron-clad group of students heckling a lone hijabi student. The viral video shows the confrontation between the Muslim student and the saffron-clad group. The video as per reports is from Mandya pre-university college.

