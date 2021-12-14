Sundargarh (Odisha): In an unfortunate incident, a graduate student was burnt to death after catching fire from a lamp at Bhaludunguri village in Sundargarh district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Swapneshwari Munda. The Bonai police had undertaken an inquiry regarding the incident. The entire village is mourning over the death of the girl.

It has been reported that the girl was holding a kerosene lamp and unexpectedly fire caught her garments. The victim's family had immediately rescued and carried her to the hospital, where the doctor declared her dead.

The police have recovered the body and sent it to the post-mortem for investigations to be carried ahead.

