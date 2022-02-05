Barnala (Punjab): Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial face for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections Bhagwant Mann on Friday slammed the Centre on allegations of opening liquor stores in the national capital for merely profit and said that the collection from liquor stores will be used for infrastructure development.

Mann was carrying out a door-to-door campaign for the upcoming elections here and met people in different areas of the district under 'Mission Punjab 2022'. During this, people welcomed Mann by showering flowers.

Speaking to ANI briefly over allegations by the Centre, Mann said, "BJP hardly has four-five seats in Delhi. The collection from liquor stores will be used for infrastructure development, building schools and ensuring proper supply of electricity. This is just an excuse. BJP doesn't have any option other than raising questions on our party."

This response by Mann came after Union Minister Smriti Irani alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal opened liquor stores for just profits."Arvind Kejriwal opened liquor stores and proved he can go to any limits for profit. I would like to ask all brothers here, imagine a sister passing by a liquor store hoping for respect and safety, every day. Kejriwal did not bother about this problem and is responsible for her struggle," Union Minister for Women and Child Development said while addressing a press conference.

She added, "BJP is constructing a temple and Kejriwal government is opening a liquor store near it. You will find a liquor store in the middle of tow gurudwaras in Tilak Nagar. Religion has a decorum that has been violated by the Kejriwal government... and then he promises a 'nasha-mukt' Punjab."

Punjab Assembly elections will be held on February 20, 2022. The results will be declared on March 10.

ANI