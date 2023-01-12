New Delhi: Cold wave conditions are likely to re-emerge over North-West India and peak around January 15-16 with minimum temperatures expected to dip after two days from today according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists. Speaking to ANI over the upcoming cold wave conditions in North India, Roy said, "Currently, you must have noticed that temperatures have increased. This is on account of western disturbances over the northwestern region now."

"We are expecting these western disturbances to move eastwards from tomorrow. So, temperatures will start to fall after 48 hours. Correspondingly, there is a chance that cold wave conditions will re-emerge over the entire North-West India from January 15 and 16," the IMD scientist said.

Roy further said, because of the gradual decrease in winter conditions over India, temperatures are not expected to fall very much. "It will fall by three to five degrees. But given the seasonal rise, we expect only isolated cold wave conditions from day 4, that is January 15 and January 16." Asked over complete relief from cold wave conditions, Roy said, "Currently, North-West India regions like Punjab, Haryana and North Rajasthan are not having much cold wave conditions but fog and cold wave conditions persist in East Uttar Pradesh."

"As the western disturbances moves eastwards, we expect that fog and cold wave conditions to re-emerge, which is likely. But, we are also expecting stronger surface winds because of which fog conditions may likely decrease." The latest IMD bulletin has forecast dense to very dense fog very likely in some parts of Bihar and a dense fog is expected in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Tripura on Wednesday (January 12).

"Cold day to severe cold day conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Bihar and cold day conditions in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh," the IMD bulletin mentions, pointing to "cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Interior Karnataka." The IMD also forecast very likely strong winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) over north Arabian Sea and has advised fishermen not to venture into this area.

The IMD forecast dense to very dense fog as very likely in some parts of Bihar and dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Tripura on Thursday (January 13). It said that cold day conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Bihar on Thursday with cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Interior Karnataka.

As per IMD, strong winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) are very likely over north Arabian Sea on Thursday. On January 14, the IMD has forecast dense to very dense fog in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Dense fog in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Odisha is also expected with cold day conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Bihar.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions very likely in some parts of north Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh," the IMD said. The IMD also forecast thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and hail very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and northeast Assam on January 14.

On January 15, the IMD expects dense to very dense fog likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh. Dense fog in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar is also expected with cold day conditions likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh on January 15.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely in some parts of north Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and north Madhya Pradesh on January 15," said the IMD, adding "ground frost conditions likely in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, south Haryana and north Rajasthan."

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and hail likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and northeast Assam on January 15, it said. On January 16, the IMD also predicted dense to very dense fog likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh.

Dense fog in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar with cold day conditions likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh on January 16, it said. "Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions likely in some parts of north Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh. Ground frost conditions likely in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, south Haryana and north Rajasthan," the IMD added. (ANI)