New Delhi: The national capital continues to reel under the impact of the cold wave that may end this week as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted. The IMD on Monday said cold wave conditions will abate from January 19 under the influence of two western disturbances which are likely to affect the region in quick succession.

Several flights were delayed in Delhi while six trains were running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog and low visibility in the northern plains on Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, at least 15 trains were delayed by one hour to eight hours due to intense fog.

Some pockets in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius. On Monday, Delhi witnessed its lowest temperature in January since 2021 with Safdarjung at 1.4 degrees and Lodhi road at 1.6 degrees Celsius. Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius on January 1, 2021. Delhi saw the second-longest cold wave in a decade, the spell lasted from January 5 to 9. Delhi also recorded over 50 hours of dense fog this month so far, the highest since 2019.

The cold wave sweeping most parts of Himachal Pradesh is likely to continue for the next four days. A western disturbance is likely to bring light rain and snow in the mid and higher hills. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted a drop in temperatures along with heavy snowfall and rain in the next week in the hill state.

Cold conditions continue to grip the western state of Rajasthan with Fatehpur in Sikar district recording a night temperature of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius. Though the minimum temperature has increased by one to two degrees in most parts of the state except the Shekhawati region in the last 24 hours. The Met department has predicted a relief from the severe cold wave from Thursday.