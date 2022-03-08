Coimbatore(Tamil Nadu): Amid ongoing onslaught of Russian invasion, a 21-year-old engineering student from Western Tamil Nadu has joined ranks with the National Georgion Legion (NGL), Ukraine, revealed an intelligence report filed Monday by Thudiyalur Police in Coimbatore district. Sai Nikesh, (21), resident of Thudiyalur, had enrolled for the NGL combat training last month and started training on February 18, the intelligence report said. ETV Bharat has accessed the intelligence report.

Sources close to the family say Nikesh always wanted to join the military but he couldn't due to his height. The family had urged him to get back to Coimbatore ever since they got to know of the escalating tensions in Ukraine. Nikesh had refused.

Two days ago, the family spoke to him. However, he chose to stay back in Ukraine to join Ukrainians in their fight against Russians. The distraught family has been trying to convince Nikesh's stance and bring him home safely but to no avail. The intelligence department from the local police has been keeping a tab on the family.

Nikesh went to Ukraine in 2018 on Educational visa. He was studying Aeronautical engineering in Kharkiv Aviation Institute — National Aerospace University located in Kharkiv. He is currently in the fourth year of his undergraduate programme.

Nikesh was here in India for six months —between February and August in 2021, staying with his family at Coimbatore. While his father Ravichandran runs a furniture shop in Coimbatore, Nikesh's mother Jansi Lakshmi is a homemaker. He has a younger brother Sai Rohith.

(First from Right) Coimbatore lad Sai Nikesh posing with his comrades-in-arms during the recent combat training in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

The Ukrainian ground forces Monday announced the joining of foreigners in its force. "First foreigners have already joined the International Legion, Ukraine's volunteer military force, and are fighting outside of Kyiv. According to the Ukrainian Ground Forces, the volunteers came from the U.S., U.K., Sweden, Lithuania, Mexico, and India," Kyiv Independent reported.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had said more than 20,000 people from 52 countries have already volunteered to fight in Ukraine, where they will serve in a newly created international legion. “The whole world today is on Ukraine’s side not only in words but in deeds,” Kuleba said on Ukrainian television Sunday night. He did not name the home countries of the volunteers, saying that some of them forbid their citizens from fighting for other countries. Kuleba also urged Ukrainians living in other countries to begin a campaign to push for Ukraine’s membership in the European Union.

