Coimbatore: Amid the ongoing row around the controversial poster of the documentary Kaali, the Coimbatore police on Wednesday arrested 'Athiradi' Saraswati for threatening the Kaali director Leena Manimekalai through a video with a message.

The arrested woman is reportedly a 46-year-old right-wing functionary, hailing from the Chokkampudur near Selvapuram in Coimbatore city. She is also the founder of the Sashti Sena Hindu Makkal Iyakkam organisation here.

Saraswathi reportedly released a video on Tuesday wherein she openly abused the director of 'Kaali' for allegedly portraying the Hindu Goddess in a bad light in the movie poster. The woman can be heard threatening Manimekalai with 'dire consequences to life' as a repercussion of the supposed offence she has caused through the film poster. The video soon went viral on social media and grabbed police attention.

On receiving the threatening video, Selvapuram police special sub-inspector Selvakumar lodged a complaint with the police against Saraswathi. A case was registered against her under sections 294 (b) and 506(i) of the Indian Penal Code. The police officials then arrested her from a women's hostel in Tirupur city on Wednesday morning. She is currently lodged in the police station for further inquiry into the matter.

The poster of the said film sparked a massive uproar on social media after a Delhi-based lawyer on Monday filed a police complaint against director Leena Manimekalai over a controversial poster of her new documentary. The said the controversial poster was shared by Manimekalai on social media on July 2. In the poster, Goddess Kaali has been shown smoking a cigarette.