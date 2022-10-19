Coimbatore: As a pilot program of the Tamil Nadu Police, a program called "Police Akka" on Tuesday has been launched in Coimbatore to solve the problems of sexual harassment and emotional distress among female students in colleges and to provide counselling. Coimbatore Police Commissioner Balakrishnan launched the program. A Woman Police Liaison Officer has been appointed for all colleges in Coimbatore.

Coimbatore police said, "Through this program, the appointed female police officer will discuss with the students in the colleges, participate in public events from time to time, find solutions to the psychological problems of the students, find solutions to the sexual problems, sale of drugs and so on. These problems are brought to the attention of the concerned department and actions will be taken to resolve them."

At the same time, the police said, "The information provided by the students will be kept confidential and action will be taken. Through this scheme, policewomen (Police Akka) are going to act as good sisters to the college students. They visit the colleges once a week or once in 15 days and discuss with the students and ask for information."