Chennai: Even as the police are carrying out the probe into the 'LPG cylinder' blast in a car in the communally sensitive textile city, which killed a youth questioned by the NIA earlier, the BJP has begun to corner the DMK government on the issue.

“The home department, held by the Chief Minister, has completely failed. The police is hesitant to admit this as a terror attack, raising serious questions,” Annamalai told the media here on Tuesday, adding that the cops are selective in releasing partial details of the investigation. “Is the government trying to save anyone?” he further asked.

“Coimbatore has become a den of extremists. ISIS has infiltrated into the Kongu belt (Western TN). The deceased, Jameesha Mubin, in his WhatsApp status has posted this on October 21: 'If the news about my death reaches you, forgive my mistake, hide my shortcoming, participate in my janasa and pray for me'. This is usually a message put forth by ISIS ahead of any attack and the police in possession of it. ISIS has spread its tentacles to Erode and Salem as well,” he claimed.

Stating that he had written to Amit Shah on this explosion and the need for NIA probe, he explained that the situation in Tamil Nadu required the NIA to be strengthened with adequate staff and personnel. “If the state government fails to take proper action in a couple of days, we would approach the Governor,” he said.

Joining him, both former CM, Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, heading rival factions of the AIADMK, have blamed the DMK government for the blast and termed it as a terrorist act.

Allies of the DMK too have expressed grave concern over the activities of lone wolves threatening peace and communal harmony in Coimbatore. Both the CPI(M) and the MMK have urged the government to take stern measures to stamp out such Islamic extremists since it feeds a majoritarian backlash.

The car explosion ahead of Deepavali in front of a temple in the heart of Coimbatore has rattled the communally sensitive textile city. This comes close on the heels of the Centre proscribing the Popular Front of India (PFI). The deceased, Mubin, who was on board the car, was questioned by the NIA in 2019 for being in contact with the fundamentalist network responsible for the Easter Sunday bombing in Colombo. So far five youths have been arrested in connection after a raid on the residence of Mubin.

Though the police are tight lipped about this being a suicide terror attack, the DGP and other top cops rushing to the spot and the subsequent seizures as well as reports of Mubin's antecedents appear to have a different narrative. After his inspection, DGP Sylendra Babu, who maintained it as a cylinder blast, did not rule out the terror angle and said that every possible lead is being explored.

“The investigation cannot exclude this incident being the handiwork of a terror module. It is also being looked into,” a senior police officer said. According to sources, top police officers had a consultation on handing over the investigation to the NIA, considering the wider ramifications.

Responding to the BJP, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, also from the Kongu region, took to twitter saying, “Jackals in the garb of goats are waiting for an opportunity to foment religious hatred and trouble to gain political mileage. Their expectation will never fructify and turn futile in Tamil Nadu, a land of equality.”