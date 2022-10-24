Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): A CCTV footage purportedly linked with the death of a person following a gas cylinder explosion in the car he was traveling in on Sunday has emerged. The footage shows a narrow dimly lit lane.

Four persons come out of a building and put a heavy object, apparently a gas cylinder, wrapped in clothes in front of the house. Then one of the four persons head towards the other end of the alley where a car was parked. He comes back within a few seconds, the footage shows.

Coimbatore blast: CCTV footage of cylinder being carried to car emerges

Also Read: Police recovered low intensity explosives from house of Coimbatore blast victim, previously probed by NIA: TN DGP

Then it shows the four persons lugging the heavy object toward the car. But it is not clear whether the four persons loaded the object into the car as the footage ends abruptly. Police sources said that the investigators are suspecting that the people shown in the footage are accomplices of Jamisha Mubeen (25) who died in the gas cylinder explosion in the Ukkadam area of Coimbatore on Sunday.

State police chief C Sylendra Babu that the deceased was earlier enquired about by the NIA but there has been no cases against him. Later on, Sunday police found "low-intensive explosive material" from the mangled remains of the car along with nails, marbles, and other stuff which are being examined by the Forensic Department. A large police contingent was deployed at the spot following the explosion and all shops near the Kottai Easwaran temple were closed as tension prevailed in the communally sensitive area.