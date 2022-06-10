Coimbatore(Tamil Nadu): Coimbatore airport now has deployed two robots to guide the passengers for the first time in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. The Airport Authority will use artificial intelligence (AI) enabled robots to facilitate its services for flyers. the Coimbatore Airport operates flights all over India, including Sharjah and Singapore. Many of these passengers have been travelling to these airports. Among these, automated robots have been introduced to assist passengers arriving at the Coimbatore Airport. With these AI-driven robots, travellers can get the information they required in a hassle-free way instantly.

The two sophisticated robots were introduced by District Collector Sameeran, Corporation Commissioner Prathap and Commissioner of Police Pratibha Kumar. In a joint venture with ‘Temi’, the multinational robotics company, two robots will be used one each at the arrival and departure area of the airport. If the passenger wants to contact the help centre with these robots that move automatically, the robot will immediately contact the help centre and provide the necessary information. Airport director Senthil Valavan said "the robots will greet passengers coming to and fro across airports and within the airports. These robots were designed to provide information to passengers about the route to the plane and the route to the passport checkpoint.