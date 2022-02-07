Jodhpur: After the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday, people across the country are offering tributes to the singer in their own ways. One among such fans of Mangeshkar is Anuradha Arora, a coffee artist from Jodhpur Rajasthan who paid her tributes by creating an intricately beautiful carving of the late singer on the coffee froth. What makes her feat even more special is that she accomplished it in just 40 seconds.

Coffee artist's creative tribute to Lata Mangeshkar in 40 seconds

While talking to ETV Bharat, Anuradha said that Lata Mangeshkar was a loved figure across the nation and there would never be another great artist like her. "I have made this art on the coffee froth to pay tributes to the greatest singer of all times in my own way," Anuradha said. She had learnt the art of coffee drawing during the lockdown and accomplished mastery in it with regular practice. The artist has also been enrolled in the India Book of Records last year for her unique skill.

