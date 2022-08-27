Mumbai: The Indian Coast Guard has rescued over 11500 people stranded at sea in the last four decades, the Director General of Coast Guard VS Pathania said on Saturday. He also said that India’s geolocation at the center stage of the Indian Ocean Region and dense merchant marine operating in the Indian Search and Rescue Region (ISRR) always keeps the Coast Guard on guard.

"As the nodal maritime SAR agency of India, ICG personnel have saved more than 11,500 lives stranded at sea in the last four decades. ICG has emerged as a premier maritime agency steering the unstinted efforts towards a stable and effective construct in the maritime arena which comprehensively addresses all issues related to safety, security, environmental protection, and law enforcement," the DG said at an event in Mumbai.

He also said that the need of the hour is to develop a comprehensive and effective maritime search adding that over the years India's growth in contribution to maritime trade is an indicator of its holistic contribution to the seafaring arena where the shipping industry plays an important role.

"India has one of the largest fishing fleets, with close to 1 million fishermen venturing to sea for livelihood. The peril of oceans which majorly include frequent cyclones always pose a lingering threat to their life and livelihood," said Pathania.

Addressing the event Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar said that the Indian Coast Guard was able to rescue 32 fishermen 40 miles away from the Bangladesh coast. "The importance of the maritime domain for security, stability and economic wellbeing, and sustainable development has been integrated into various forums," he added.

"India has a rich maritime heritage of 5000 years and has been blessed with a pivotal position in the geostrategy. As much as 40 per cent of containers and tankers of the world transit close to the Indian Coast. Over the last few years, ICG has played an important role as a premium SAR agency," he added.