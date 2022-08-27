Chennai: The Indian Coast Guard in collaboration with SAR coordinating agencies of Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia, rescued 16 persons including three Indian nationals in foreign waters of Malaysia. The rescue operation took place on Friday.

"In the late hours of August 25, MRCC Mumbai received information regarding three missing Indian nationals from the Guyana-flagged tanker, MT Vora, off the Malaysian Coast," the Coast Guard (ICG) said in a statement.

They further stated that considering the lives at stake swift action was taken and the MRCC Mumbai coordinated the rescue operation in collaboration with SAR coordinating agencies of Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia.

"With persistent efforts, the boat was located by Malaysian authorities off the Malaysian coast on August 26 which ran out of fuel on her passage. The 16 personnel including 03 missing Indian nationals have been rescued and are being taken to Malaysia for further investigation/formalities," stated the release. (with Agency inputs)