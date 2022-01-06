Coast Guard DG VS Pathania calls on Rajnath Singh, discusses maritime security
Published on: 2 hours ago
New Delhi: Indian Coast Guard Director General VS Pathania called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed operational preparedness of the maritime force and readiness to ensure safety and security in seas.
Pathania also called on Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar. According to the Indian Navy, they discussed issues concerning coastal security and effective coordination between the Navy and the Coast Guard.
More details are awaited..
ANI
