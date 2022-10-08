Ahmedabad: The Indian Coast Guard (IGC), in a joint operation with the Gujarat ATS , apprehended a Pakistani boat named Al Sakar with six crew members and 50 kg of heroin worth Rs 350 crores in the early hours of Saturday, close to International Maritime Boundary Line(IMBL),ICG officials said.

They also said that the boat is being brought to Jakhau for further investigation. This is the sixth such operation in last one year by ICG in collaboration with ATS, with this incident being the second in less than a month. Earlier 40 kg of heroin approximately worth Rs 200 crores was apprehended from a Pakistani boat on September 14, IGC officials said. (Further details awaited)