Kolkata: After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Birbhum district Trinamool president Anubrata Mondal on Thursday in connection with the cow smuggling case, another central agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stepped up its activities again in the case of coal smuggling.

It is learned that the ED has summoned 8 IPS officers of the state police to Delhi after August 15. According to sources, all these 8 IPS officers have been summoned on separate days. Rajeev Mishra, Sukesh Jain, Gnanwant Singh, Shyam Singh, Koteshwar Rao, S Selvamurugan, and Tathagata Basu are the eight IPS officers who have been summoned.

They have been summoned to the ED office in Delhi. The ED sleuths have already questioned IPS Gnanwant Singh several times in the coal smuggling case. He was interrogated twice in Delhi and once in Kolkata to record statements. Selvamurugan has also been summoned by ED once before.

According to ED sources, the agency summoned Gnanwant Singh on August 22, Koteshwar Rao on August 23, Shyam Singh on August 24, Rajeev Mishra on August 26, and Sukesh Jain on August 29, Tathagata Basu on August 30, Bhaskar Mukherjee on August 31. ED claimed that the names of these 8 IPS officers came up during the interrogation of others in connection with the coal smuggling case.

The ED detectives want to know whether these police officers had any information regarding coal smuggling while on duty at multiple locations including Asansol-Raniganj, Purulia, and Bankura. If they knew, what action was taken? Did they know the name of any influential person? Moreover, the ED wants to know from these eight IPS officers whether any person has been interrogated by the state police in the coal smuggling case so far.