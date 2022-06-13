Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe, along with the CBI in the multi-crore coal smuggling case in West Bengal, now wants to question Rujira Narula Banerjee, wife of Trinamool Congress national general secretary and party MP, Abhishek Banerjee. ED sleuths have already forwarded a notice to Rujira asking her to mention a tentative date and time for her appearance.

Earlier, Rujira and Abhishek's sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir were quizzed by the CBI in the same case. The ED is learnt to have sent a notice to All India Trinamool Congress general secretary. It may be recalled that a year-and-a-half ago, Abhishek and his wife were summoned to Delhi more than once in a coal smuggling case. Rujira though said that it is not possible for her to leave the child and go out citing COVID situation. Abhishek was twice interrogated by the CBI in Delhi.

Sources said that the ED now feels that questioning of Rujira and Maneka Gambhir, has become extremely necessary to track the money trail of the case, especially the bank accounts where share of the transactions in this illegal trade were transferred. On May 17,the Supreme Court granted protection to Abhishek Banerjee and Rujira from arrest.

The apex court also allowed the couple to appear for ED questioning in Kolkata instead of New Delhi as desired by the agency sleuths. The ED had summoned the couple to appear at the agency's New Delhi office in March this year. However, they moved the Delhi High Court against this summon, which rejected their application. Ultimately, they approached the Supreme Court which granted them relief. (With Agency inputs)