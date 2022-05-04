New Delhi: The coal ministry will hold a high-level Investors' Meet on Friday in a bid to attract investments from the private sector. Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi will launch the event to be held in Mumbai. "Joshi will be launching a high level Investors' Meet in Mumbai on 6th May, 2022 focussing on the topics of 'Launching of closed/discontinued coal mines of Coal India Ltd (CIL) on revenue sharing mode' and 'Coal Gasification; Way Forward'," the ministry said in a statement.

To be organised by the Ministry of Coal in association with CIL and FICCI, the Investors' Meet will also be addressed by Minister of State for Coal, Mines and Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve. Coal Secretary Anil Kumar Jain and other senior functionaries of the ministry, CIL and experts from the sector will attend the day-long meet. During the forenoon session, presentations and talks will be held on showcasing the opportunities in the launch of closed/discontinued coal mines and aspects pertaining to revenue sharing model.

For effective implementation of coal gasification projects in India, the afternoon session will be marked by address of both the ministers. Joshi will chair the session with a view to understand the expectation of the private sector to join the efforts of the government in achieving 100 million tonnes (MT) coal gasification by 2030. India has a reserve of 307 billion tonnes of thermal coal and about 80 per cent of dry-coal produced is used in thermal power plants. Amid environmental concerns, the government has prepared a Mission document for Coal Gasification of 100 MT by 2030 as it is considered a cleaner option compared to burning of coal.