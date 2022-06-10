New Delhi: With an aim of steering the coal sector into new technologies while focussing on the core competence of increasing production target, the Coal Ministry on Friday finalized an action plan document for the year 2022-23. The action plan focuses on 15 crucial areas like grey hydrogen, energy transition, coal evacuation, training, restructuring coal mines, and coal trading platforms, quality issues, coking coal strategy, and coal pricing reforms among others.

The action plan also pointed out some futuristic agendas like coal to chemical, CIL diversification, robust media campaign, and close monitoring of CSR activities. This is for the second time that an agenda document for the year has been brought out in the form of a compilation and provided to all senior functionaries who have been apportioned the responsibility of steering these focus areas through the year with regular monitoring and appraisals.

"The areas covered step up the major reforms done in the last few years and also give direction for covering and meeting the existing and the emerging challenges of the coal sector and aligns itself well with the emerging technologies and diversification thrust of the coal sector," the ministry said.

The action plan covers the entire gamut of areas for steering the coal sector into new technologies while focussing on the core competence of increasing production targets. Coking Coal Mission had been launched by the Ministry for enhancement of coking coal production from 45 million tons in 2020-21 to 140 MT by 2029-30 which includes 105 MT from CIL.