Patna: A coaching institute in the capital city of Patna came up with a unique offer under which, students will only be charged Rs 2 for the preparations for Bihar Public Service Commission Exam.

As the BPSC 67th pre-exam is scheduled on May 8 ,The Officers Academy Coaching Institute in the Boring Road area is offering revision classes just for Rs 2. However, the director of the coaching institute Saurabh Sharma, claims that he wants to offer classes on less than 2 rupees but compiled with the GST rates, as it doesn't accept less than 2 rupees.

The mode of the learning will be online and the interested students will be able to register themselves on the institutes website or can download the Officer Academy Application from Google Play Store. With a only month left in the exams, till now 40,000 students had registered themselves for the course.

Apart from this, director Saurabh Sharma also plans to start, Vaibhav 30, a course under which meritorious students from the weaker section of the society will be offered free class once they qualify for the coaching's entrance exam.

Earlier the BPSC exam was scheduled to be held on 30 April, which got postponed for 7th May and then again it got extended for a day and now scheduled for 8th May for 729 vacant seats.

